Recognition for St. Xavier’s Arts and Science College in Kozhikode

Special Correspondent July 14, 2022 21:39 IST

Special Correspondent July 14, 2022 21:39 IST

It is one among 1,500-plus colleges from 145 countries

The St. Xavier’s Arts and Science College at Eranhilapam in Kozhikode.

It is one among 1,500-plus colleges from 145 countries

St. Xavier’s Arts and Science College at Eranhilapam, Kozhikode, has become a member of the United Nations Academic Impact, an academic body under the United Nations. It is one of the 1,500-plus colleges in the world from 145 countries, a press release said.



Our code of editorial values