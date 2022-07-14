Recognition for St. Xavier’s Arts and Science College in Kozhikode
It is one among 1,500-plus colleges from 145 countries
St. Xavier’s Arts and Science College at Eranhilapam, Kozhikode, has become a member of the United Nations Academic Impact, an academic body under the United Nations. It is one of the 1,500-plus colleges in the world from 145 countries, a press release said.
