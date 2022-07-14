Kozhikode

Recognition for St. Xavier’s Arts and Science College in Kozhikode

The St. Xavier’s Arts and Science College at Eranhilapam in Kozhikode.

St. Xavier’s Arts and Science College at Eranhilapam, Kozhikode, has become a member of the United Nations Academic Impact, an academic body under the United Nations. It is one of the 1,500-plus colleges in the world from 145 countries, a press release said.


