Recognition for IMCH; scores 99.25% in Health Department’s grading

The Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) attached to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, has scored 99.25% in the grading by the mother and baby friendly initiative of the Health Department.

A release said here on Monday that a four-member panel of expert doctors had visited the hospital for evaluating the quality of services provided there. The score is also a recognition for the institution’s efforts to encourage breastfeeding and the initiatives taken up to ensure that infants are given only their mother’s milk for at least six months.