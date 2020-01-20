Reckless parking hinders pedestrian movement

Illegal parking in restricted areas is interrupting free movement of pedestrians and emergency service vehicles near the Kozhikode Medical College. Patients and bystanders depending on sidewalks near the Institute of Maternal and Child Health are the worst-hit due to haphazard parking.

Despite the police clamping several illegally parked motorbikes to discourage the trend, it has not evoked a favourable response. Attempts to clear such vehicles using cranes too did not succeed as a few charity organisations opposed the move, claiming that it was mostly troubling poor patients and bystanders.

Shop owners say the available parking area at the medical college is not being used properly thanks to ignorance of vehicle owners. Most drivers leave their vehicles along the road hoping that they can quickly resume the trip after consultations, they add.

“Most illegally parked motorbikes along the road are found handle-locked these days, causing a lot of trouble for others. And, many such thoughtless owners return to take the vehicles after several hours,” says Vineesh, a member of a voluntary service organisation. He adds that there are even drivers who lock horns with local residents for questioning such reckless practices.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have said they will act against unauthorised parking with the help of CCTV visuals. Control room vehicles fitted with cameras will be deployed in such locations to track violators, they say.