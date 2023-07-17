Reckless dumping of plastic waste in sea continues as harbours in Kozhikode lack treatment facilities

July 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Marine Enforcement squads under the Fisheries department and the Coast Guard, responsible for maritime environmental protection and response, are yet to come up with effective measures to prevent the reckless dumping of plastic waste and other non-biodegradable items by fishing boats in the sea. Plastic waste makes up 80% of all marine debris, causing huge environmental pollution and threat to marine resources.

Though there are over 1,200 mechanised fishing boats operating from various harbours in Kozhikode district, there are no measures in place in the boats to scientifically segregate or treat plastic waste. In the absence of stringent guidelines and inspections, the majority of boat operators dump the waste into the sea.

“The waste materials mostly comprise plastic packets used for carrying food and other durable ingredients for cooking food inside the boats,” says M.V. Sajad, a volunteer who was part of a coastal clean-up drive in the city recently. As many boats, mostly trawlers, carry items for surviving over a week in the sea, the quantity of waste being dumped into the sea is high, he adds.

Boat operators from Puthiyappa and Beypore harbours say the fishers cannot be blamed for the practice. The authorities should come up with scientific and practical waste collection or treatment measures at the harbours. The authorities can consider setting up such facilities ahead of lifting the trawling ban, they add.

Though there have been several development measures at the fishing harbours, proposals for the segregation and treatment of plastic waste from fishing boats are yet to come from any quarter. Though Coast Guard authorities have been organising international coastal clean-up drives in the city every year, gathering huge quantities of plastic waste, it failed to evoke a favourable response from the authorities to reduce the quantity of garbage being washed ashore.

Studies by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute point out that the most visible impact of marine plastics is the ingestion, suffocation and entanglement of hundreds of marine species. Marine resources such as seabirds, whales, fish and turtles mistake plastic waste for prey and most die of starvation as their stomachs are filled with plastic debris. Floating plastics also contribute to the spread of invasive marine organisms and bacteria disrupting ecosystems, the studies say.

Meanwhile, Fisheries department sources say there will be possible interventions soon in all fishing harbours to address the concerns. Fishers could make use of the existing waste treatment systems managed by local administrators until the realisation of separate facilities, they add.

