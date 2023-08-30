Reckless dumping of e-waste continues as Kozhikode lacks system to manage refuse

August 30, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The reckless dumping of electronic waste into abandoned water sources and marshland is still continuing unabated in Kozhikode in the absence of a regular door-to-door collection mechanism for its scientific treatment. Even as measures are in place for the segregation and management of biodegradable and plastic waste, the threat from the piling up of e-waste in households is looming large as junk dealers too are seemingly reluctant to accept them.

“In our residential area, many house owners are dumping e-waste on their terrace as a temporary solution as they have no other option. It includes broken television sets, computer screens and other old electronic equipment. There are many such houses in the city as there is no viable solution now,” says Sangeetha Satheesh, a resident near Eranhipalam in the city. She points out that junk dealers are least interested in taking electronic products with glass particles and minimal metal components.

Residents’ association representatives say some residents dump e-waste on deserted land and in abandoned waterbodies which will definitely emerge as a threat to nature in the future. Glass and fibre particles of such abandoned goods cannot be recycled easily, they point out.

Complaints are on the rise against unscientific dismantling of electronic products. In the absence of a yard, most junk collectors are dumping them along the road and in mash land after segregation of other waste.

“There had been proposals since 2015 to open an e-waste segregation and treatment plant in the city. Even a convenient site had been identified for the project. What went wrong was the will to implement it on time,” says Vijesh Babu, executive member of a residents’ association in the city. According to him, the city will not be able to set a healthy model in the sector without setting up a full-fledged facility for e-waste management.

A partnership earlier planned by the Kozhikode Corporation with junk dealers for the regular collection of e-waste from households is yet to be a reality. Many junk dealers opposed the idea as it failed to offer an attractive remuneration for them. The Suchitwa Mission, which initiated the idea, did not take it forward because of the cold response from junk dealers.