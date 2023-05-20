Reckless driving, violation of lane discipline causing traffic hold-ups on Kozhikode-Kannur national highway

May 20, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

Reckless overtaking and violation of lane traffic discipline by a section of inter-district cab and bus operators are causing frequent traffic snarls on the Kozhikode-Kannur national highway where widening work is on in full swing.

The worst-hit on the route are ambulance drivers who are frequently caught in bottlenecks near bridges and flyovers. Many a time, local traders or passers-by lend a helping hand to clear the way for ambulances. There have also been instances of scuffles between ambulance drivers and those obstructing the road with their poor sense of lane discipline.

“On Friday evening, many motorists and ambulance drivers were forced to stay in queue on the Moorad bridge near Vadakara for about an hour due to rash driving and lane traffic violation by a few bus operators,” said a goods-vehicle driver who was on the way from Malappuam to Kannur. He said the delivery of some important electrical accessories to the KSEB for emergency maintenance work got delayed for several hours.

Some two-wheeler riders said there should be efforts on the part of the police to intercept drivers who threw road safety to the wind. Meanwhile, some private bus drivers and taxi car operators have put the blame on road contractors, claiming that there was no proper planning on their part to facilitate smooth flow of traffic. In many locations, the absence of cautionary boards created huge confusion and safety issues for drivers who were unfamiliar with the route and caused traffic to slow down, they added.

Police sources said surveillance camera systems would be ready to track such violations on completion of the national highway widening work. Until then, the support of various local patrol squads and mobile enforcement units would be sought to keep an eye on frequent offenders, they said.