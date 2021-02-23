Reckless driving on Beach Road causes concern

The 5-km stretch of the Kozhikode Beach Road is turning into an accident-prone zone with the uncontrolled entry of luxury sports vehicles, including cars and motorbikes, for fun rides and dangerous demonstrations. Most of these reckless drivers, including underage ones, hit the road ignoring the safety of beach-goers and threatening the safety of those who cross the road.
“The most surprising thing is that the police do not intercept such vehicles which continue to make a total mess in this prime tourism spot. There are even attempts to conduct road races by amateur young riders,” says Udayakumar, a way-side trader near the beach. He says that it creates fear and insecurity among beach-goers, especially children and senior citizens.
Members of various beach side residents’ associations say the sound pollution created by altered motorbikes and cars has not attracted the attention of enforcement squads.
Though many high-end motorcycles fitted with altered silencers and unsafe modifications are spotted on the road during weekends, police patrol squads or the coastal police do not intercept such vehicles claiming that such spot actions will hinder the movement of people and other vehicles.
They say that enforcement using camera footage has been already taken against many such dangerous riders.
In addition , some driving instructors too have found Beach Road a convenient space for training learners. This has compounded the problem on the prime location of the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath