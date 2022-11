November 19, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

Reception committee for the 61st edition of the Kerala State Youth Festival will be formed at a meeting in Kozhikode on Sunday. Minister for Education V. Sivankutty will preside over the meeting. Representatives of various socio-cultural organisations will be part of the committee for better coordination of the five-day event that will begin in the city on January 3.

