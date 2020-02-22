Reboot Kerala Hackathon begins

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao opened the three-day Reboot Kerala Hackathon-2020 at M. Dasan Institutte of Technology here on Friday.
The event, being attended by 167 students, will strive to come out with possible technological solutions to modernise the services of the Motor Vehicles Department. Applications to improve road traffic and enforcement drives too will be discussed at the meet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.