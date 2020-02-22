Kozhikode

Reboot Kerala Hackathon begins

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao opened the three-day Reboot Kerala Hackathon-2020 at M. Dasan Institutte of Technology here on Friday.

The event, being attended by 167 students, will strive to come out with possible technological solutions to modernise the services of the Motor Vehicles Department. Applications to improve road traffic and enforcement drives too will be discussed at the meet.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 1:06:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/reboot-kerala-hackathon-begins/article30884289.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY