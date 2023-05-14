Reboot-23 concludes at Government Cyberpark

May 14, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 5th edition of Reboot-23, a mega job fair organised jointly by the Kozhikode Government Cyberpark and the Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT), drew to a close here on Sunday.

Over 11,000 candidates turned up for the two-day job fair in which 1,500 persons were shortlisted. According to the organisers, the appointment of the shortlisted candidates would be completed within a couple of days.

Companies from Kozhikode Government Cyberpark, UL Cyberpark, HiLite Business Park, Kinfra IT Park, and other major IT companies operating in the Malabar region took part in the job fair. As many as 65 companies were part of the event.

The job fair was supported by the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission. M.S. Madhavikutty, CEO, Government Cyberpark; Vivek Nair, general manager, Government Cyberpark; V. Abdul Ghafoor, president, CAFIT; Anand R. Krishnan, secretary; and Amjad Ali Amblapally, general manager, were among those who led the fair.