Reboot 2022, Malabar’s biggest job fair to be held at Government Cyberpark

“The prime objective of Reboot 2022 is to provide employment opportunities for deserving candidates”

Government Cyberpark and Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT), a consortium of IT companies, will conduct the biggest job fair in northern Kerala, “Reboot 2022.” on March 26 and 27.

The two-day fair opens doors to over 1,000 job opportunities for freshers and experienced job seekers in the IT sector. The job fair, which was successfully conducted in 2016, 17 and 18 was interrupted in the last two years due to the COVID-19- induced lockdown.

This year, a statement said here on March 24, that 63 Kozhikode- based IT companies would participate in the job fair for which over 9,000 candidates had already completed the registration process. GTech, Calicut Management Association, NITTBI, NASSCOM and Malabar Chamber of Commerce will collaborate for the job fair. Interested candidates can register at https://www.cafit.org.in/reboot-registration/

Several job vacancies had been created in the recent past. The prime objective of Reboot 2022 is to provide employment opportunities for deserving candidates. “We are in an impasse where on one hand we’ve candidates who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and on the other hand, there is a new generation of job seekers. We hope Reboot 2022 will be able to bridge this gap and provide equal opportunities and employment to eligible candidates, “said Vivek Nair, General Manager, Cyberpark.

The job fair will be a great opportunity for candidates to secure jobs in Kozhikode-based organisations. It offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to the native talents to work near home. “The response we received for the registration itself has been overwhelming and we are expecting a climb in the number of job openings as well. We urge candidates to utilise this opportunity and take that first step towards a successful career, “said Abdul Gafoor, president of Calicut Forum, CAFIT.