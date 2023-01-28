Realignment of accident-prone traffic intersections planned in Kozhikode

January 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The traffic police and the Public Works department (Roads) are considering the scope of realigning some complicated traffic intersections in the city limits to improve road safety.

In the first phase, Pottammal and Chevayur junctions will be selected for the realignment work.

The effort is to reduce the recurring accidents involving motorists and pedestrians around these spots. Police officers with the city traffic wing reveal that the complexity of these junctions often leave drivers confused. Newcomers to the city struggle to read complicated alignments at these junctions that have no adaptive traffic control systems, they added.

A safety audit recently conducted by some of the senior traffic police officers indicates that the modernisation of complicated traffic intersections will smoothen the city’s traffic and end chances of collisions. Now, the accidental violation of rules and the attempts of some drivers to bypass the complicated signal systems pose a serious threat.

The safety audit also finds that the majority of problematic spots are yet to undergo any change in the conventional alignment even after several years of construction. Many of the drivers in the city said that the existing round-about at the Pottammal junction is highly unscientific and it has to be redesigned. They also added that there should be efforts to streamline traffic intersections near the Medical College Hospital.

“The PWD officials have positively responded to our suggestions regarding the realignment. On completion of their field visits, we are expecting a concrete action plan,” said a senior traffic police officer in the city. He said the PWD wing would be inspecting all the vulnerable locations in the city suggested by the police to check the feasibility.

The pattern of accidents that had happened in the recent years also prompted the police to have a thorough look at the existing design of traffic intersections in the city limit and propose a feasible action plan. On completion of the realignment work, the traffic wing is also planning to launch a safety campaign for motorists and pedestrians with focus on healthy driving habits at busy junctions.