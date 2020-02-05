Read the Constitution, Khan tells adversaries

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday came down heavily on Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition, stating that he had violated the oath of office by publicly stating that when he was Home Minister in the previous United Democratic Front government, he had appointed T.P. Senkumar as Director General of Police overlooking the seniority of north Indian officer Mahesh Kumar, considering that the former was a Malayali.

Mr. Khan was replying to questions by journalists seeking his response to the Opposition’s demand that the State Assembly pass a resolution seeking the recall of the Governor. “I don’t want to comment about those who are so irresponsible that they publicly say ‘I appointed so and so to such and such a position because of his ethnic background’. I really shudder at the thought of what was said,” he said, without naming Mr. Chennithala.

“When a Minister took an oath, he swore that he will do good to all manner of people without any feeling of favour or ill-will. And here, the limits of all irresponsibility have been crossed,” he said.

He wondered how people could be divided on the basis of ethnicity. “How can I say I will favour her over her because she has a different background. So, people who are irresponsibly speaking against me, I leave it to them. But I request them to read the Constitution. I have no problem if somebody says [something] against me. But be within the bounds of the Constitution,” he said.“I am not here for any confrontation. I have not only the right but also the duty to advise, to encourage and warn. I shall continue to discharge my duties irrespective of what people who have no sense of responsibility say about me,” he said.