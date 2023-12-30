ADVERTISEMENT

Re-routing in city irks private bus operators from rural areas

December 30, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A section of private bus operators from Mukkom and Kunnamangalam regions have expressed displeasure over the latest rearrangement of routes by the traffic police in the city.

They alleged that “unscientific diversions and re-routing” resulted in a rise in fuel consumption, apart from causing inconvenience to passengers.

Bus operators, who sought the intervention of the district administration in the matter, claimed that the re-arrangement would be a total failure if the facilities at the mofussil bus stand were not improved to accommodate buses from rural areas.

Earlier, private buses passing through the medical college route were permitted to operate via Arayidathupalam and mofussil bus stand premises before reaching the Palayam bus stand. However, the recent changes ended up in re-directing private buses from Arayidathupalam.

According to the police, the new traffic arrangement was made after proper planning, and concerns raised by bus operators and passengers would be looked into.

