Re-carpeting work completed at Calicut airport in 120 days, ahead of schedule

June 08, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The re-carpeting work at the Calicut International Airport has been completed covering 2.86-km runway in a record time of 120 days, much ahead of the scheduled date.

The ₹60-crore project also included the fixing of runway centre line lights and touchdown zone lights aimed at enhancing the safety standards of the airport known for its tabletop runway.

Airport Director Seshadrivasam Suresh said the work was completed by June 2, 2023, well before the onset of monsoon with meticulous planning, project monitoring, and execution. It was a record achievement for the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as the re-carpeting of any runway over 2.5 km would take eight to nine months on an average, he said.

It was on January 27, 2023 that the work commenced at the airport. As the runway was closed for operations during the day, all day-time flights had been rescheduled to night. Since the runway was closed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., it had no major impact on night traffic. The work was planned and executed in such a way to ensure that the runway was ready for landings and take-offs by 6 p.m. every day.

The re-carpeting project included major tasks such as the removal of bituminous layer surface, recarpeting of runway, runway shoulders, taxiway, and runway end safety area. Providing glass fibre reinforcement grid and laying of runway centre line were the other important tasks along with the laying of runway centre line lighting, and touchdown zone lighting.

AAI officials said the airport was at present handling 70 movements, and approximately 4,000 passengers used the facility every day. The re-carpeting work was done in view of factors such as the wear and tear of the runway over a period of time, how busy the airport was, and the variety of aircraft it handled, they said.

