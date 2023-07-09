Ravindranathan Nair’s special connection with Kozhikode

July 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam in Tali is a major link between Kozhikode and film producer K. Ravindranathan Nair who passed away in Kollam on Saturday.

The Kalyana Mandapam, reportedly first of its kind owned by women in Kozhikode district, was founded in 1973. Nair, better known as Achani Ravi, had laid the foundation stone to the mandapam then.

The mandapam is owned by Women’s Indian Association, founded in 1914 as part of the freedom movement. The association engages in vocational training and social development programmes for women. The headquarters of the association is attached to the Kalyanamandapam, the proceeds from which support the activities of the association till date.

Nair was drawn into the picture by his friend Unni, who owned the National Studio in Kozhikode, as his wife was a member of the association. Besides laying the foundation stone for the building, Mr. Nair also contributed to the funding.

Filmmaker G. Aravindan is another one of Nair’s links with Kozhikode. Mr. Aravindan had turned into filmmaking during his days in Kozhikode. Nair had volunteered to produce Mr. Aravindan’s second movie Kanchana Seetha in 1976, after the latter struggled to find a producer for the project, despite the critical acclaim for his first movie Utharayanam.

