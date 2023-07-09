ADVERTISEMENT

Ravindranathan Nair’s special connection with Kozhikode

July 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam in Tali is a major link between Kozhikode and film producer K. Ravindranathan Nair who passed away in Kollam on Saturday.

The Kalyana Mandapam, reportedly first of its kind owned by women in Kozhikode district, was founded in 1973. Nair, better known as Achani Ravi, had laid the foundation stone to the mandapam then.

The mandapam is owned by Women’s Indian Association, founded in 1914 as part of the freedom movement. The association engages in vocational training and social development programmes for women. The headquarters of the association is attached to the Kalyanamandapam, the proceeds from which support the activities of the association till date.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nair was drawn into the picture by his friend Unni, who owned the National Studio in Kozhikode, as his wife was a member of the association. Besides laying the foundation stone for the building, Mr. Nair also contributed to the funding.

Filmmaker G. Aravindan is another one of Nair’s links with Kozhikode. Mr. Aravindan had turned into filmmaking during his days in Kozhikode. Nair had volunteered to produce Mr. Aravindan’s second movie Kanchana Seetha in 1976, after the latter struggled to find a producer for the project, despite the critical acclaim for his first movie Utharayanam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US