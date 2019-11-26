Ravindranath sees bid to derail education campaign

Less than a week after the death of a 10-year-old girl due to snakebite at a government higher secondary school in Wayanad district, Education Minister C. Ravindranath has alleged that certain people are trying to target the ‘Save public education campaign’ citing the incident.

He was in Kozhikode district on Monday to open new buildings at government high schools at Koyilandy, Payyoli, and Beypore.

The Minister’s programme at Koyilandy in the morning was disrupted after activists of the Opposition parties staged a protest. Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists, who tried to wave black flags against Mr. Ravindranath at Beypore, were detained by the police. “An unfortunate incident happened at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad.

“We have apologised to the parents of the girl. Every one, including me, is responsible for that incident,” he said at Payyoli.

“What should we do next? Enough funds have been allocated to that school.... But now voices are being raised against the ‘Save public education campaign’ in the light of that incident. We need to ensure that this will not affect the campaign,” the Minister said.

‘Changes to take time’

Mr. Ravindranath pointed out that big changes would take some time to complete. “There are 14,000 schools in the State. They cannot be changed overnight. Changes are happening in around 1,000 schools. Delay in building construction is natural,” he said.

Mr. Ravindranath added that the credit for the current changes should not go to the Education Minister alone. “Teachers and the people are equally involved in the process. Students are coming back to government and aided schools. The question is whether we should continue this or go back to the old system,” he said.

Centres of excellence

The Minister said that ₹5 crore had been allocated to each Assembly constituency, and the construction of centres of excellence in each of them is expected to be completed in another six months.

The Minister said at Koyilandy that Kerala’s impressive performance in the NITI Ayog’s School Education Quality Index was the result of the changes being brought in the public education system.

“Society needs to encourage the campaign as it is for future generations too,” Mr. Ravindranath said at Beypore in the afternoon.