Ration dealers to take out protest march

The All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers Association will take out a march to the Supplyco godown here on February 10 to protest against the distribution of “poor quality” rice under the food safety scheme. In a press release issued here on Monday, the leaders of the association said the ration dealers were being held responsible for the storage of such “low quality rice” during inspections. They claimed that it was impractical to check the quality of rice at the time of unloading and report it to the higher authorities for action.