Kozhikode

Ration dealers to take out protest march

more-in

The All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers Association will take out a march to the Supplyco godown here on February 10 to protest against the distribution of “poor quality” rice under the food safety scheme. In a press release issued here on Monday, the leaders of the association said the ration dealers were being held responsible for the storage of such “low quality rice” during inspections. They claimed that it was impractical to check the quality of rice at the time of unloading and report it to the higher authorities for action.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 12:49:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/ration-dealers-to-take-out-protest-march/article30730029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY