September 10, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The ration shops in Kozhikode district will remain closed on Monday as part of a State-wide strike seeking the revision of ration dealers’ compensation and the settlement of pending dues. Leaders of Kerala Ration Dealers Association said they would resort to an indefinite protest if the demands were not met. They also claimed that the complaints related to e-PoS machines were causing obstacles in the distribution of ration articles.