Ration dealers to observe shut-down strike

Kozhikode

07 March 2021 23:10 IST

Ration shop owners across the district will observe a shut-down strike on Monday alleging attempts on the part of Civil Supplies officials to ‘torture ration dealers in the name of stock inspections.’ They also demand action against a few department officials who were allegedly held responsible for the suicide of a ration dealer from Koyilandy taluk.

District-level functionaries of the Kerala Ration Dealers Association said the surprise inspections by Civil Supplies Department officials in the name of inspecting stocks were turning out to be a harrowing experience for a majority of traders. They claimed that the reduction in stock reported during inspections was actually the fault of wholesale suppliers at the supply office.

A ration shop owner at Koyilandy said the association had taken up stock related complaints several times with the supply office authorities. “We had already conveyed to them that the supply office was not properly delivering the recorded quantity of materials. There will be a huge difference in the recorded weight and the weight of the actually unloaded materials at the shop,” he said.

Some of the ration shop owners form Vadakara said the Civil Supplies squads were initiating action against dealers even while noticing small changes in the quantity. They pointed out that no ration dealer would be able to make profit with the resale of ration materials as the supply was totally controlled through the Point of Sale machines.

Ration dealers’ association leaders T. Mohamme Ali and P. Pavithran said they would launch an indefinite strike in front of the Koyilandy Taluk Supply office seeking action against officials who were suspected of abetting the suicide.

Meanwhile, Supply Department sources said their findings over the reduced stock in contrast to the recorded stock were true and similar inspections would be continued in the State. They also claimed that they initiated action on the basis of concrete evidence which would be available for any court proceedings in the future.