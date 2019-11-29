Ration dealers to go on strike on Dec. 3

The All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers’ Association will shut down shops on December 3 urging Union and State governments to protect the sector from privatisation.

The dealers will also take out a march to Parliament demanding measures to protect traders in the public distribution system.

ESI benefit

In a press release issued here on Friday, leaders of the association said ration dealers were going through a crisis because of lack of proper support from the government. The demand for ESI benefit for ration merchants was not even considered for implementation, they said.

‘Unjust provisions’

Association leaders Johny Nellur and T. Mohammadali said the remuneration of ration dealers should be revised at the earliest considering the recent hikes in rental charges and wages of sales staff.

Also, attempts to add unjust provisions in the name of amending the Kerala Rationing Order should be stopped, they said.