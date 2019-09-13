RARS gets a facelift, set to become agricultural college

Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) is all set to officially upgrade its Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) at Ambalavayal to an agricultural college.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the college at 3 p.m. on September 16.

More programmes

A four-year B.Sc. Hon. Degree course in agriculture with 60 seats has already been started in the college, which is now functioning by utilising the facilities at RARS and Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Apart from the degree course, postgraduate programmes in agriculture and allied subjects and advanced training programmes in horticulture crops and hi-tech farming for farmers were also on the anvil, KAU sources said.

“The Research Station, established in 1946 and taken over by KAU in 1972, is spread over 87.03 hectares of fertile land with facilities such as office buildings, storerooms, tissue culture lab, fruits and vegetables processing unit, nursery and gardens, and model gardens of all horticulture crops,” K. Ajithkumar, Associate Director of Research, said. “The station’s activities not only benefit the farming community in Wayanad, but also farmers of adjoining districts — Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod — and neighbouring States like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” Dr. Ajith Kumar, who is also the special officer of the college, said.

“The government has earmarked ₹3 crore for setting up permanent buildings for the college and hostel,” he said adding that tender proceedings had been completed for the purpose.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar will preside and Port Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran will deliver the keynote address.