Rape charge: police reject complainant’s claim

The Chevayur police on Monday claimed that there was no laxity on their part in the investigation of a case in which a parish priest from Kozhikode was accused of raping a woman in 2017.

The police came up with the claim following the latest revelation by the complainant to a private television channel that the probe team had been trying to cheat her without conducting a fair investigation into the incident.

A Circle Inspector heading the probe said the suspect had already approached the Kerala High Court, seeking anticipatory bail.

“The bail application is likely to be considered by the court on Wednesday or Thursday. Further action will be taken on the basis of the court verdict,” he added.

It was on December 4, 2019 that the priest who allegedly raped the woman at her house was booked under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code. The woman approached the police as the church authorities allegedly cold-shouldered her complaint and tried to protect the priest. He was later found absconding, the police said.