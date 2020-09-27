Rape accused nabbed

Kozhikode

27 September 2020 01:02 IST

Mujeeb Rahman, an accused in a major rape case, who recently escaped from an Institutional Quarantine Centre here, was arrested from his hideout at Kadirur on Friday night. It was on September 20 that the man had escaped from the spot by breaking one of the doors of the quarantine centre.

The police said Mujeeb was earlier remanded in connection with a rape case in which the victim was a 65-year old woman. He had been a convict in many other theft and drug trafficking cases, they said.

The Nadakkavu police said they had constituted a special squad to track the man as he had been at large for a week and involved in a number of crimes.

Soon after the escape, he had sought shelter in a remote hillock at Kadirur in Kannur district.