Rape accused attempts to end life

Kozhikode

07 November 2020 19:24 IST

A 32-year-old man who was arrested by the Balussery police in connection with a rape case attempted to end his life on Friday night. Nelliparambil Ratheesh, the accused, reportedly made the attempt while he was being quizzed by senior officers.

The man, who sustained serious injuries in the late-night incident, was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Police sources said his condition was stable and he had not suffered any severe internal injury.

Ratheesh allegedly raped a six-year old girl. The police were on the lookout for him. The incident leading to his arrest took place at Unnikulam on November 4. According to the police, the youth sexually abused the minor girl when her parents were away from home. She had suffered serious injuries in the incident and had been put under intensive care for several hours.

Advertising

Advertising

Though a migrant labourer in the area was initially suspected of having involvement in the incident, the police ruled out the possibility on the basis of strong evidence. The squad zeroed in on Ratheesh following tip-off received from local residents.

Meanwhile, members of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited the victim at the medical college hospital on Saturday and spoke to her mother. They said the condition of the child was satisfactory. They also said they would visit the girl’s house on Monday for deciding further legal action.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.