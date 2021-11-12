Rape accused arrested

Kozhikode

12 November 2021 22:24 IST

The Balussery police on Friday arrested a 46-year-old man, who was suspected of raping a differently abled woman and her 7-year-old niece while other family members were away from their home.

E. Mohammed, a Gulf returnee, who was at large after the incident, was nabbed from the Kozhikode railway station.

The arrest took place while he was preparing to leave the district by train from Kozhikode railway station. Cases were registered against him under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and various other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the investigation team, the incident took place on November 9. The man was known to the victims’ family. It was the minor girl who fell victim to his alleged abuse at first. The man targeted the differently-abled when the child escaped from his grip, the police said.

The special squad had been on the lookout for the suspect for over four days in different parts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts. Following confidential reports that he had escaped from the district using his scooter, the police had also issued a look-out notice in search of him.