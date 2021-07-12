Rao’s contributions to differently abled lauded

Kozhikode

12 July 2021 23:42 IST

Kozhikode set a model in protecting rights of the intellectually challenged

Being the Chairman of the National Trust LLC, the District Collector is responsible for the welfare of people with intellectual disability in every district. As a result of the efforts of former Kozhikode District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao, the district ranked first in the country for providing the maximum number of legal guardianship certificates and Niramaya insurance cover to intellectually chaintellectually challenged intellectually challenged persons. The district also set a model by providing COVID vaccines to more than 8,000 differently abled persons in a single day.

Enabling Kozhikode, a dream project of Mr. Rao, encompassed Early Intervention CDMC, Model Buds School, Skill Training Centre, vocational training, rehabilitation and job placement for the differently abled. ‘Oppam’ adalats were organised for them with the cooperation of local bodies. All the intellectually challenged persons in 14 grama panchayats were provided legal guardianship certificates and Niramaya Insurance, which provides ₹1 lakh cover for treatment. Besides, BPL cards were distributed to deserving persons and transportation facilities were arranged in their locality. Several persons were provided homes bringing them under the PMAY-LIFE project, while several others were provided equipment to overcome their disabilities. The adalats also helped them avail of their pensions and scholarships.

Mr. Rao was also instrumental in starting the self-employment scheme for mothers of differently abled children. There were cake baking classes and facilities for pisciculture under the scheme. “Kozhikode was the district where the maximum number of differently abled people voted in the last Assembly and panchayat polls. This was made possible through the SWEEP programme,” said P. Sikander, District Coordinator of National Trust.

