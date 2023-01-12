Rampant misuse of high-beam lights in luxury vehicles poses safety threat

January 12, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

With road safety squads winding up the special checking drive, misuse of high-beam lights and use of high output retro kits are back in several luxury vehicles endangering the safety of other motorists and pedestrians at night.

Moreover, lux meters supplied to the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) and other enforcement squads are reportedly not being used during regular inspections now. In fact, they are being used only for pre-scheduled special drives.

“The condition of the Kozhikode-Kannur highway with the continuing widening work is dangerous on many stretches, not to mention poor street lights. Misuse of high-beam lights and other illegal high-power lights has further raised safety concerns,” said P. Vincent, an inter-district taxi driver. He added that the use of such high-power lights in luxury vehicles caused eye fatigue and temporary blindness to other motorists.

On the other hand, private vehicle owners allege that taxi operators are misusing high-beam lights for hasty overtakes or to get undue advantage on the road. “The unhealthy flashing of high-beam lights often makes other motorists temporarily blind, heightening chances of freak accidents. For a few, it is a habit while driving in the night,” said Sibin Shajith, a driver of a private educational institution vehicle in Kozhikode. He stressed the need for training drivers in proper use of headlights at night.

Though MVD officials admitted that misuse of high-beam lights was rampant in Kozhikode, they said surprise inspections and special drives had worked well to sensitise drivers to the danger. According to them, more lux meters are required for regular inspections. Similarly, police squads too should have more lux meters, they said.

“Checking of illegal light fittings is now part of routine inspections. Misuse of high-beam lights can be tracked only with more field-level preparations,” said a police officer attached to the highway patrol squad. He added that intensified action would be possible only with the deployment of special squads and that too without reducing the strength of the existing patrol teams.