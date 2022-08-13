Ramanattukara flyover to be ready by April next year: Minister

Govt. planning to complete road widening work between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod by 2025

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 13, 2022 19:37 IST

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday said the construction of the Ramanattukara flyover would be completed by April 2023.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing some major Public Works Department projects in Kozhikode, Mr. Riyas exuded confidence in completing widening of the Ramanattukara-Vengalam stretch of the Kozhikode bypass road by 2024.

“The plan of the State government is to complete the entire ongoing road widening work between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod by 2025,” said Mr. Riyas. He said around 87.4% of the Mahe bypass road and 65% of the new Moorad bridge had been completed.

As part of the field-level review, Mr. Riyas visited various project sites at Pantheerankavu, Moorad, and Nandi. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy and Regional Officer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) B.L. Meena accompanied the Minister.

