Ramakrishnan romps home with thumping majority

LDF candidate beats Ebrahim Kutty of UDF by 22,592 votes in Perambra

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate and Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan trounced his United Democratic Front (UDF) opponent and NRI businessman C.H. Ebrahim Kutty in Perambra Assembly constituency with a thumping majority of 22,592 votes on Sunday.

While Mr. Ramakrishnan secured 86,023 votes out of the 1,63,663 votes polled, Mr. Ebrahim finished second with 63,431 votes. In the third position, it was K.V. Sudheer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who secured 11,165 votes.

For the LDF, Perambra was one of their sure seats considering the previous victories and the front’s unbeatable hold in all the 10 grama panchayats under the constituency. Since 1980, the electorate had been maintaining its loyalty to the Left.

In the 2016 elections, the victory margin of Mr. Ramakrishnan against KC(M) candidate Mohammed Iqbal was 4,101 votes. The Left front was confident of improving it with its new political alliance with the KC(M). Though a section of KC(M) workers backed by the UDF was initially unhappy with the new alliance, it did not create any major hurdle for the Left.

The erstwhile Payyarmalanadu having 10 panchayats namely Arikkulam, Chakkittappara, Changaroth, Cheruvannur, Keezhariyur, Koothali, Meppayur, Nochad, Perambra and Thurayur stood by Mr. Ramakrishnan to give him a second innings. The majority of these panchayats are the strongholds of the LDF.

According to LDF campaigners, the fight between a seasoned politician and a prominent NRI businessman had made the contest very exciting in Perambra. Mr. Ramakrishnan, who proved his capabilities as Minister for Excise and Labour, had high hopes of beating his rival who was a new face in the constituency.

Meanwhile, IUML sources said it was some of the internal issues in the party which spoiled their hopes in the electoral battle. Though there were other local candidates to take on Mr. Ramakrishnan, the party denied them ticket, they claimed.