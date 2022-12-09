  1. EPaper
Ram Nath Kovind to visit IIM-K on Saturday

12th Indian Management Conclave to conclude on December 10

December 09, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the valedictory session of the 12th Indian Management Conclave (IMC) hosted by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) and organised by MBA Universe.com at the institute at Kunnamangalam here on Saturday. He will also give away the awards for excellence in management education on the occasion. Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO, Federal Bank; Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-K; Nilanjan Sen, Dean, School of Business, University of Albany (New York), and Amit Agnihotri, founder and convenor, IMC jointly inaugurated the two-day conclave on Friday. More than 30 national and international speakers from academia, industry, leading B-schools and corporate leaders, and 150 delegates are attending the event.

