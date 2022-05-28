Rally calls for better vigil against regressive forces

Hundreds of faithful from various parishes line up for the mass event

Faithful take part in a mass rally organised by the coordination committee of various Christian organisations under the Thamarassery Diocese at Kodenchery in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Raising concern over the alleged attempts by various regressive forces to hamper Kerala’s communal harmony and religious amity, members of various Christian organisations under the Thamarassery Diocese lined up for a mass rally and convention at Kodenchery in Kozhikode district on Saturday.

The rally that called upon community members to exercise better vigil to protecting their faith and practices registered strong protest against some recent incidents that set off fresh debates and arguments over the alleged ‘love jihad’ and forcible conversions in the State.

Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil who opened the public convention after the rally said there were deliberate attempts by some regressive elements to cover up the contributions of the Christian community to society. He urged the faithful to identify such forces, including individuals and organisations, to fight for justice.

A large number of settler farmers owing allegiance to the Indian Farmers Movement and members of various Christian organisations such as Catholic Congress, Kerala Catholic Youth Movement, Mathruvedi, and Mission League turned up for the convention. There were also delegates from various parishes in north Kerala districts. Coordination committee secretary Chacko Kalamparambil chaired the event.