Rajiv stood for unity sacrificing his political career: Mani Shankar Aiyar

January 12, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi believed that unity arose organically when people are allowed to express their unique identities, said former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyer. Discussing his book, The Rajiv I Knew , with Anjana Sarkar on the second day of the 7th edition of the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on Friday, he shed light on Mr. Gandhi’s political sacrifices in the pursuit of national unity.

“If you try to impose uniformity it will not lead to unity but if you allow diversity people will agree to belong,” he said.

The discussion touched upon two controversial events during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure, the Shah Bano case and the opening of the locks at Ayodhya by Arun Nehru. Mr. Aiyar explored Rajiv Gandhi’s handling of the Shah Bano case, wherein he overturned the Supreme Court decision with the Muslim Women Protection Act 1986 and urged the media to dispel the misconceptions that Mr. Gandhi was an anti-feminist.

