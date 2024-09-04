Rajasthan native allegedly loses over ₹4 crore to online fraud

The cyber wing of the Kozhikode City police have registered a case on a complaint by a city-based Rajasthan native that he had been duped of ₹4.08 crore by an individual who claimed to be from Dungarpur in Rajasthan.

A press release from the cyber police said that the accused, Amit Jain, reportedly contacted the 67-year-old complainant in January this year claiming that his family comprising his wife, mother, and sister were neck-deep in debt and on the brink of suicide. He claimed to have lost his job during the pandemic and hence could not afford the expenses of his wife’s delivery, mother’s treatment, and so on. He garnered the sympathy of the complainant through his lamentations, according to the police.

He reportedly created several circumstances including a police case, communal riot, heart disease of his child, and creditors attacking them, to extract more money from the complainant. He even allegedly produced a suicide note claiming to be that of his sister, in which the complainant was named as one of the reasons why she wanted to end her life. The complainant even pledged his wife’s gold ornaments to pay Amit.

By August 23, the complainant and his family had lost over ₹4 crore in stages. The matter came to light when the complainant’s son realised that his father had been cheated. The cyber crime police station has registered a case. It is learnt that Amit was not alone in carrying out the fraud, but a group was involved. A probe is on.