Rain wreaks havoc in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts

July 04, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode District Collector A. Geetha, in her capacity as Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, has banned the operation of all granite quarries, mining activities, and digging of wells in Kozhikode until further notice to avoid disasters against the backdrop of heavy rain.

Entry of visitors has been banned on the premises of all waterfalls, riverbanks, and beaches. There is also a ban on travelling to upland regions and ghats that face landslip threat between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Fishing in the sea has been banned until further notice.

The Collector has directed the police to take appropriate action against those violating the orders. The secretaries of local bodies have been asked to chop down trees that may cause harm to public life and property.

Meanwhile, tahsildars have been asked to take steps to relocate people from vulnerable locations. Residents of Kappalangadi in Kadalundi and Gotheeshwaram in Beypore will be shifted to safer locations. Fisheries department officials have been directed to ensure availability of boats.

Village-level rehabilitation camps will be set up, and special arrangements will be made for those suffering from fever. Health officials have been instructed to take steps to stop the spread of fever.

Several rain-related mishaps were reported from various parts of the district. Search is on for C.K. Usain Kutty of Kodiyathur who went missing in the Iruvazhinji river near the Theyyathumkadavu bridge. Heavy flow of water and boulders in the river have proven to be a challenge for rescue workers.

A house was partially destroyed in Vadakara. The tiled roof of the house of V.V. Safiya collapsed, while her son Sameer had a narrow escape.

A tree got uprooted on the Thamarassery Ghat Road, blocking traffic between Kozhikode and Wayanad for hours. A tree fell on a parked car at Mananchira in the heart of the city. A similar incident took place in Koyilandy too. A portion of Edakkunnimmal Road near Koolimad caved in.

An orange alert has been sounded in the district till July 6. A 24-hour control room has been opened at the Collectorate, which can be accessed at 0495-2371002. The taluk-level control rooms can be accessed at 0495-2372967 (Kozhikode), 0495-2224088 (Thamarassery), 0496-2520362 (Vadakara) and 0496-2623100 (Koyilandy).

In Malappuram

The upland and coastal regions of Malappuram district experienced severe rain on Tuesday, while it was moderate or low in other parts of the district. A temporary road across the Karakkodan river in Vazhikadavu panchayat was washed away in the rain. Traffic on the route was disrupted, and people residing on one side of the river have been cut off partially.

Traffic on Nadukani Ghat Road was disrupted for hours after a bamboo grove got uprooted and fell on the road near Thenpara. The grove was removed, and traffic was restored after an hour.

Several families had to be relocated from the coastal belt of Ponnani after their houses were waterlogged following sea attack. Many coastal roads were waterlogged. The district administration is in the process of setting up rehabilitation camps along the coast.

Some houses were partially destroyed in different parts of the district as trees and palms fell on them.