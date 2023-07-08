Rain subsides in Kozhikode, upland regions face threat of landslips

July 08, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

Despite the decline in rainfall in Kozhikode district over the last two days, waterlogging and sea attack continue to be an issue in the coastal belt. The ban against fishermen venturing out into the sea continues. The accumulation of non-biodegradable waste from the sea is a major health issue in many areas, especially Kadalundi.

Tonnes of waste, mostly plastic, have accumulated along the coastline and beaches near Kadalundi Kadavu, Vakkadavu and Kappalangadi. The garbage has entered the compounds of houses in some places. Besides the stink, the public is concerned about the spread of contagious diseases due to the accumulation of waste.

The upland regions of the district are facing the threat of landslips while uprooting of large trees is also a concern. A tree fell across the 11th hairpin curve of Pakramthalam Ghat Road in Kuttiyadi on Friday night, causing a traffic snarl for hours. Police and Forest officials, with the help of the local disaster management force, chopped down the tree to restore traffic.

District Collector A. Geetha has ordered intensifying the search for C.K. Ussain Kutty who went missing in the Iruvazhinji river at Theyyathumkadavu on Tuesday. The National Disaster Response Force and the Fire and Safety services besides local volunteer groups have been carrying out a search operation for the last four days, but to no avail, especially due to the heavy flow of water in the river.

The people who had been accommodated in rehabilitation camps across the district are slowly returning to their homes. As of Saturday, there were six camps in the district with a total of around 130 inhabitants.

The rainfall is expected to come down considerably in the district in the coming days. However, a yellow alert has been sounded for the district on July 12.

