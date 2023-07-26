HamberMenu
Rain scales down, ban on mining in Kozhikode district

People advised not to travel to vulnerable regions, which are likely to face landslips, from 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. unless for emergency purposes

July 26, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Rain scaled down considerably in Kozhikode district on Wednesday, though a yellow alert is in effect for one more day. There was no major rain-related mishaps.

However, the District Collector has banned all kinds of mining activities, including sand and granite mining, as well as construction works and excavations until further notice in view of the rain.

People should not go near waterfalls, river banks, and beaches. Travel to vulnerable regions, which are likely to face landslips, should be avoided between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. unless for emergency purposes.

