Rain-related calamities: Revenue officials in Kozhikode told to ensure speedy clearance of compensation claims

June 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The processing of compensation requests for those who lost their houses in rain-related calamities will be made faster in Kozhikode district following a special directive issued by District Collector A. Geetha to all village and taluk-level officials under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Based on the latest directive, the village officers concerned will have to ensure that the applications received at village offices for compensation reach the tahsildar’s office in 10 days via the special relief portal. Also, the applications should be handed over to the local administrators concerned in two days for officially estimating the loss.

The local administrators too will be accountable for submission of the estimated loss to the village offices concerned in five days. If they fail to keep the deadline, it will be referred to the consideration of the District Disaster Management Authority for further action.

The tahsildars too have been asked to submit their reports to the District Collector in 48 hours after receiving the village-level reports. They will also be responsible for conducting additional review of the submitted requests within the specified time frame.

Arrangements are also in place to adopt measures even in the absence of formal written requests from the affected people for compensation. The village officers concerned will have to check directly with such individuals if they receive confirmed reports on damage to houses.

The new order comes in the wake of a series of complaints that pinpointed delay in disbursing compensation to eligible beneficiaries who suffered huge losses in rain-related calamities last year. There were also complaints of discrimination against some of the eligible beneficiaries.

As per the latest instructions from the Collector, Revenue officials will be responsible for upholding Section 61 (prohibition against discrimination) of the Disaster Management Act. While providing compensation and relief, officials who handle grievances will be bound to ensure that there shall be no discrimination on the grounds of sex, caste, community, descent, or religion.