Rain leaves trail of destruction in Kozhikode district

Many low-lying areas submerged; threat of landslips looms in hilly regions

The incessant rain since Monday night has left a trail of destruction in Kozhikode city and its suburbs and the rural areas of the district.

Several low-lying regions in the city were submerged. The most affected areas were Puthiyangadi, Pantheerankavu, Nellikode, Kacheri, Chevayur, Valayanad and Vengeri villages in the city.

The Revenue Department has opened four camps at Civil Station U.P. School, Vengeri U.P. School, Providence Women’s College, and Puthiyangadi G.M.U.P. School in Kozhikode taluk to relocate affected families. More camps would be opened in case of any eventualities, said District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy.

Several families in Viyyur, Chengottukkavu, Payyoli, and Chemmencherry villages in Koyilandy taluk had to bear the fury of the rain after their houses were flooded. They have been relocated to the houses of their relatives.

Mr. Reddy chaired a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority with District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George, District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) A. Srinivas and Revenue officials to take stock of the situation. Tahsildars were instructed to set up camps as and when required in case of evacuation of people.

The busy stretches of Mavoor Road and Kozhikode Mini Bypass were flooded from morning onwards, throwing vehicular traffic out of gear. Traffic was diverted along the Kozhikode Bypass and the Florican Road route after the Balussery State Highway was flooded at Vengeri and Thadambattuthazham. The urban wholesale market at Vengeri was virtually closed.

The threat of heavy landslips triggered by rain and floods loomed in the hill regions. Extensive mudslides were reported in the Mavoor and Chathamangalam areas.

An autorickshaw and two two-wheelers were destroyed when the wall of a house collapsed in Chathamangalam South Arayankot. Rain affected Kooderanji and Koombara areas as well as Valayam, Kavilumpara and Koorachundu.

The district administration said boat facilities had been arranged to evacuate people in case the water level rises. Teams attached to the Department of Fire and Rescue Services were also activated in case of natural calamities.

Measures will be taken to prevent people from entering waterbodies as the water level is likely to rise. Panchayats have been directed in this regard. People should be prepared to move away from landslip-prone areas, said officials.

The district recorded 216 mm of rainfall on Tuesday.