Rain havoc continues in Kozhikode district

With heavy rainfall continuing on July 16 (Tuesday) and similar climatic conditions expected throughout the week, Kozhikode district that was under a red alert on the day has been put under an orange alert on July 17 and 18 (Wednesday and Thursday) and a yellow alert on July 19 and 20 (Friday and Saturday). The India Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy but intermittent rainfall (204.4 mm expected) on July 17.

Owing to heavy rains, the district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on July 17. However, pre-scheduled examinations will be held.

The heavy rainfall on July 15 and 16 has resulted in widespread damage to property across the district, including damage to houses and agriculture. Trees got uprooted in several places, while a number of compound walls and wells collapsed as soil caved in around them. Several roads and public places were waterlogged.

At least 16 houses, six in Kozhikode taluk, five in Koyilandy, three in Vadakara, and two in Thamarassery, were partially damaged. Four rehabilitation camps have been opened in the district. One family was accommodated at the Kacherikkunnu Cultural Centre in Mavoor village, while another was sent to Mootholi anganwadi in Kumaranalloor village and one to Maithri anganwadi in Chevayur village. There are two families at the NGO quarters school in Chevayur village.

Besides, 36 families have been shifted to houses of relatives in Thalakkulathur, Chelannur, Kottooli, Mavoor, Kumaranallur, Feroke, Karuvanthiruthy and Kuttikkattoor villages.

Meanwhile, the water levels in rivers are rising. The water level in the Poonoor river has risen above the safety limit. There is heavy water flow into the Chaliyar and its tributaries Iruvazhinji and Cherupuzha. Those residing on the banks of the rivers have been warned against flash floods.

Fishermen across the Kerala and Lakshadweep coast have been advised against venturing into the sea due to the probability of heavy winds of 35-55 kilometres per hour.

The public can report rain-related issues at the District Control Room on the toll-free number 1077. The district emergency operation centre can be contacted on 0495-2371002 and the taluk-level emergency operation centres on 0495-2372967 (Kozhikode), 0496-2623100 (Koyilandy), 0496-2520361 (Vadakara) and 0495-2224088 (Thamarassery).

The Department of Local Self-Government has opened a control room that may be contacted on 0471-2317214 to report cases of soil cave-in or waterlogging, contagious diseases and other rain-related issues.