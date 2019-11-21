Rain disrupts events at revenue district school arts festival

Rain put a damper on the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival even on its second day.

Events in many a venue had to be suspended due to the rain. This includes the Higher Secondary-level Malayalam drama competition at Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School, the Chavittunatakam competition for HS and Parichamuttukali for HSS at Ganapath Boys High School and Bharatanatyam competition at BEM School.

A light that burst during the rain had caused panic at the Kuchipudi venue for some time.

Ananya Arun P., St. Joseph’s Anglo-Indian High School who won the first place in Violin (Eastern) | Photo Credit: S_RAMESHKURUP

It may be noted that events scheduled to be held on Stage 3, Mahila Mall ground, had been shifted to Providence School on the first day of the festival after the ground was flooded in rain.

Meanwhile, the apathy of the organisers were highlighted at one of the venues at Zamorin’s school where the Kathakali Group events were to be held. Only one each team turned up for the competitions in the HS and HSS categories and hence given a walkover. However, the organisers failed to inform the judges of the development, resulting in them waiting at the venue for hours for the competition to begin.

The lack of proper sound system led to protest by the participants as well as audience at Achyuthan Girls LP School where Sanskrit drama competition was being held.

At the end of the second day of the festival, the Kozhikode City sub-district is leading with 470 points while Balusseri with 448 points and Koyilandy with 440 points are in the second and third positions respectively in the general categories. The City has secured 219 points in HSS, 179 points in HS and 72 points in the UP sections.

Balussery and Koyilandy are in the second and third positions respectively in the HSS category while they have reversed positions in the HS category.

Meanwhile, Koyilandy sub-district is leading with 79 points in the UP general category while Kozhikode Rural with 76 points and Koduvally with 74 points are just behind.

Among the schools, Memunda HSS with 195 points in the general category is giving a tough competition to regular champions Silver Hills HSS (166 points) for the overall championship.

Results of the day

Bharatanatyam (HSS Boys) - 1. Abhishek Bhaskaran, Govt. HSS Puduppadi, 2. Vishnu Lohit, Rahmaniya School for handicapped, 3. Vyshnav S.S., Nochad HSS.

Kuchipudi (HSS Girls) - 1. Nandana Ajith, St. Joseph’s Anglo-Indian Girls HSS, 2. Ektha P.S., Rahmaniya School, 3. Swathika M., GGVHSS, Feroke.

Kuchipudi HSS Boys - 1. Abhishek Bhaskaran, GVHSS, Puthuppadi, 2. Akash Anand, Zamorin’s HSS, 3. PranavK., SVAHS, Naduvathur.

Kerala Natanam HS Boys - 1. Mayoogh Krishna, Sevamandir Post Basic School, Ramanattukara, 2. Anugrah Sankar, Swami Guruvarananda HSS, Kolathur.