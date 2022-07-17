Rain continues in Kozhikode, threat of landslips in upland areas

One rain-related death reported from Mukkom

The mud wall behind a house in Moozhikkal in Kozhikode capsized in the heavy rain on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

One rain-related death reported from Mukkom

Threat of landslips loomed over upland areas of Kozhikode where heavy rain continued on Sunday. One rain-related death was reported from Mukkom.

Bhaskaran, 50, drowned in the pond of the Vattoli Devi Temple. The incident occurred around 6.30 p.m. and the body was recovered by 7.30 p.m.

Two persons were caught in the currents of Chali river at Thusharagiri. One of them was rescued and the search is on for the second person. They were part of a five-member team from Kozhikode. The name of the missing person was given as Amal Pachad, 22, a resident of Beypore. The one rescued is Delhi native Jyot Singh. According to local sources, the visitors reached the place though entry to the waterfalls was restricted.

Youngsters frolicking in floodwaters in Malappuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

According to sources, the authorities have asked those staying in places prone to landslips to shift to safer locations. However, the rescue centres suggested are reportedly not convenient for them.

All the spillway shutters at the Kakkayam Dam were shut around 7 p.m. after the water levels in the reservoir went below the red alert level.

There was respite from waterlogging at Mavoor in the wake of a let up in rain. Agricultural crops were damaged in the area earlier in heavy rain. Those staying on the banks of the Poonoor river at Thamarassery were evacuated after water levels rose in the river.

The district administration said that 19 houses in 16 villages were partially damaged in rain. Two camps are functioning in the district. Some people have shifted to relatives’ houses.