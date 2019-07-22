Rain claims one life,damages several houses

The heavy rains that lashed various parts of Kozhikode district in the last couple of days have claimed one life. The body of Puthukulangara Krishnankutty, 55, a daily-wage worker, was recovered by police on Sunday night from a waterlogged field near his house at Ramallur.

Revenue Department authorities said this was the first rain-related death this season in the district. The man reportedly fell into the waterlogged field around 9 p.m.

His body was handed over to his relatives after autopsy at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Kakkoor Village Officer T.K. Vineetha said she submitted an official report on the incident to the Kozhikode Tahsildar to get compensation for his family. “Only his wife was there at home at the time of the incident,” she said.

In Vadakara taluk, the heavy rains destroyed a house at Kavilumpara. The family members escaped unhurt. The rain also affected the houses of over 35 families in the taluk. Many of them sought shelter in the houses of their relatives.

Revenue officials said about 22 families who left their houses were from Nadakkuthazha village near Villiyappally.

In Koyilandy taluk, 18 houses were damaged in heavy rains. Officials said 10 of the damaged houses were in Chengottukavu village. As part of the rescue activities, 14 families from Keezhariyur village were shifted to a relief camp at Nambrathukara. Accommodation was given to about 80 peoples in the camp.

In Thamarassery taluk, compound walls of two houses collapsed on Monday.

Following the red alert by the India Meteorological Department, the revenue authorities had taken several precautionary measures to mitigate rain related disasters. Village officers in all the four taluks identified suitable locations in advance for opening relief camps.