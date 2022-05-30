Railways fails to find a halt agent for Vellayil station

Previous agent not willing to resume services, Committee told

The non-availability of halt agents seems to be the reason why the halt station status of Vellayil station in Kozhikode is not yet reinstated, even though passenger trains have resumed normal operations.

The Railway Divisional Manager has informed the Vellayil Railway Station Protection Committee in a letter, in reply to the complaint raised by the committee, that the previous halt agent at Vellayil was not willing to resume services post-pandemic and that new agents were not readily available.

The Committee had earlier carried out protests against the alleged negligence towards the Vellayil Railway Station, which was the highest grossing halt station in the district. The railways had resumed passenger train service earlier in May and had reinstated Nadapuram Road, Mukkali and Dharmadam halt stations between Kozhikode and Kannur, yet neglected Chemancheri, Vellarakkal and Iringal besides Vellayil. The Iringal station was later reinstated.

All the reinstated stations are being handled by the same halt agents who managed them before the pandemic. However, the one at Vellayil has not responded positively so far, the Railways said. “The letter said steps were being taken to find a new halt agent, but so far there has been no progress,” said Sudheer Palakkandy, joint secretary of the Committee.

The Committee had pointed out in the complaint how Vellayil has been a favoured boarding point for passengers in the city, as it is less crowded and closer to many landmarks in the city than the Kozhikode Railway Station. Local residents’ associations, the Sanmargadarshini Library and the Station Protection Committee have been keeping the station in shape even during the pandemic when train services were suspended. They have requested the railways to speed up the process to reinstate the remaining halt stations in the district, including Vellayil, at the earliest, as they are much in demand among regular passengers.