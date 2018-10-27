Railway police to crack down on inter-State smugglers

more-in

In an attempt to check inter-State smuggling of liquor and banned pan masala products, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has resumed surprise inspections on special trains passing through the district. Non-uniformed GRP squads will board trains from various stations in north Kerala to check suspicious baggage.

Local trains and all inter-city services too will be on their radar. Increasing the number of combing operations with the cooperation of Railway Protection Force (RPF) too is under consideration in addition to the ongoing flash inspections by separate squads.

“We have noticed a strange increase in the number of Tamil Nadu natives smuggling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), misusing the rail network. Some of the local buyers and carriers too have come in contact with them to flourish in the illicit business,” said GRP sub inspector K. Sreenivasan. He said all the five persons recently arrested in connection with the smuggling of IMFL by train were from various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Collusion with staff

Mr. Sreenivasan, who heads the inspection teams, also expressed suspicion over the collusion of some frequent carriers with railway employees to safely handle smuggled products on railway platforms and later load them on trains. “It is the vigil maintained by GRP squad that tracks such consignments which reach the district after evading several rounds of checking,” he said.

Within the last three months, the GRP squad from Kozhikode alone managed to seize smuggled IMFL worth ₹40,000. Though the detained carriers were mainly from Tamil Nadu, the buyers of the smuggled products were local agents in Kerala. It was also found that the arrested Tamil Nadu natives had established close links with local agents at various local railway stations.

GRP squad members said the seizure of smuggled IMFL was a priority for them as the products were all of cheap quality and could be harmful to health. They said all efforts were in place to clamp down the smugglers’ network by stepping up vigil near railway platforms and taking instant action against ticketless travellers suspected of taking part in illegal activities.