Railway approves slew of projects for Kozhikode station

KOZHIKODE

14 January 2021 00:11 IST

New parking area and installation of two escalators planned

The Palakkad division of the Southern Railway has given its nod to a slew of projects aimed at giving a facelift to the Kozhikode railway station.

This follows a visit of Trilok Kothari, Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad, to the station last week. Some of the new projects included developing a new parking area and installation of two escalators at the cost of ₹2 crore, officials said.

This apart, they said more rooms would be constructed at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) building. Regarding strengthening its workforce, a woman sub inspector and two constables have been newly inducted into the RPF at Kozhikode. Also, the existing vacancies of two women constables have been filled.

The parking area will be developed at the vacant place opposite the main entry of the station. The area will be around 15,000 sqft.

The RPF will coordinate with the local police to identify the owners of vehicles illegally parked in the parking area. If owners failed to turn up, the vehicles would be handed over to Railway commercial wing for further proceedings such as auction, they said.

Meanwhile, the construction work for the two escalators on the fourth platform has started.

The civil work started near the parcel office at the station. The Letter of Authorisation for both civil and engineering works was issued in September 2020. The escalators will have an emergency stop button with a Voice Announcing System, they said.

Other projects are upgrading the control room with state-of-the-art facilities and improving sanitation. Patrolling will also intensified during night hours.