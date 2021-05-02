Rail users demand steps for passenger safety

KOZHIKODE

02 May 2021 01:23 IST

The Confederation of All India Rail Users’ Association has requested the Railways Ministry to take adequate steps in trains to ensure the safety of passengers. In a letter addressed to Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyaland former minister Manoj Sinha, in the backdrop of the recent attack on a woman in the Guruvayur-Punalur passenger, the confederation pointed out the stark similarity of the incident to one that happened 10 years ago at Shoranur, in which the victim succumbed to her injuries.

The confederation brought to the Minister’s notice the security steps suggested then, including setting up of CCTV cameras in the ladies’ compartment with connectivity to the guard’s room, filling up of vacancies in the Railway Protection Force, and placing the ladies’ compartment in the middle portion of the train. However, none of the suggestions were implemented, stated the letter.

The rail users, in a meeting chaired by national chairman A.V. Anoop, after the incident, have suggested bringing out a handbook on passenger safety.

