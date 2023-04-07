Rail users’ association seeks steps to ensure safety of passengers

April 07, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Confederation of All India Rail Users Association will approach the Prime Minister, Railway Minister, and the Railway Board Chairman in the coming days seeking steps for the safety of train passengers.

A meeting of the association on Thursday appreciated the Kerala Police and Central agencies for arresting the accused in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express arson case. Association national chairman A.V. Anoop and working chairman C.E. Chakkunny attended the meeting.

However, the meeting expressed dismay over the Railway Ministry not providing assistance to victims even after five days of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, the meeting demanded that the dependants of those who died in the incident and the injured be given appropriate financial aid.

On a positive note, the meeting commended Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet members for announcing a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. Nevertheless, the association criticised the Railways for failure to implement effective measures to ensure passenger safety despite generating record revenue after normalcy was restored post-COVID-19.

Since the Soumya case in 2011, the association has been seeking measures to enhance passenger safety, including installation of CCTV cameras in all coaches, increasing police surveillance in trains and railway stations, and filling vacancies in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police.

The association submitted eleven proposals, which included recruitment of travelling ticket examiners, loco pilots, and guards. Despite assurances made under the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative, which aimed to improve passenger safety by the RPF four years ago, no tangible progress has been made on any of the proposals, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT