Rahul failed to lead fight against BJP, says INL

The Indian National League (INL) has alleged that Opposition parties such as the Congress have failed to utilise the chance to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power at the Centre.

In a press release, INL State president A.P. Abdul Wahab and general secretary Kasim Irikkur said on Thursday that the election verdict giving more number of seats to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would push the country to an era of darkness. The INL leaders alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had failed to lead the fight against the BJP.

‘A blunder’

His decision to contest from Wayanad instead of concentrating in North India had turned out to be a blunder.

The Congress failed miserably in the polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA utilised this to launch a communal campaign against his candidature. A section of voters in Kerala voted for Mr. Gandhi as they felt that he could counter the advance of the Hindutva politics, they added.