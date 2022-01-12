Rahul brings out calendar to promote Wayanad farm produce

Publication will be circulated across the country

Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP, has come out with a crop theme-based calendar to promote across the country the agricultural produce of the district.

Each page of the 12-page calendar depicts a crop that is cultivated in the Wayanad constituency. Details of major crops such as banana, ginger, coffee, nutmeg, pepper, cocoa, turmeric, rice, cardamom, cloves, and coconut are given. Apart from this, the area of cultivation, number of farmers who are engaged in it, the total amount of production, and varieties of each crop being cultivated are also incorporated in the calendar.

“It gives me immense pleasure to present a calendar that celebrates the rich agricultural diversity in Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode”, says Mr. Gandhi. While some crops are native, others originating in various corners of the world made their way to this land and assumed a unique Wayanadan identity, Mr. Gandhi says in the preface of the calendar.

Mr. Gandhi says each crop charted the history of the people, which, today defines the essence of Wayanad. The artworks in this calendar are also a tribute to them.

“No account of Wayanad will be complete without acknowledging the contribution of our brothers and sisters of tribal communities, who have been the custodians of our traditional knowledge and exemplify the spirit of peaceful coexistence”, he says. They truly are the bridge between the past, present, and future. The last page of the calendar is dedicated to tribespeople, giving details on the collection of wild honey by tribesmen in the district.

The calendar also represents the beauty of brand Wayanad. “Wayanadan products deserve a global market aimed at providing uncompromising quality” Mr. Gandhi says, adding that the products, including, aromatic Gandhakasala rice, Wayanad Robusta coffee, pepper, and ginger deserved to be on the shelves of leading retail chains across the world.

The calendar, which has been published in English and Malayalam, will be circulated across the country.